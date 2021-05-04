 HokieHaven - Devon Hunter accepts plea deal, hopes for return to Hokies
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-04 17:11:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Devon Hunter accepts plea deal, hopes for return to Hokies

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

More than six months after a domestic-violence incident that saw him charged with a felony and a misdemeanor, former Hokies safety Devon Hunter has accepted a plea deal to put the legal portion of proceedings behind him.

His statuses with the University and athletic department - to say nothing of the football team, knowing that he'll have to work his way back into the good graces of the coaching staff even if he clears the other hurdles - are yet to be determined.

Hunter released a statement on the decision.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CZXN0IFJlZ2FyZHMsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9wREl0 cm5VRHI2Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcERJdHJuVURyNjwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyA377iP4oOjIEh1bnRlciAoQGRldm9uaHVudGVyMTEpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZGV2b25odW50ZXIxMS9zdGF0dXMvMTM4 OTY5MzY1ODczMjExMzkyMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgNCwg MjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

While the expectation has long been that he'd have no opportunity to return to the Virginia Tech football program - and a year away from the program certainly makes that even tougher - his words indicate that's something he's striving for.

"I humbly ask for the forgiveness of Virginia Tech, the Athletics Department, my team, and the fans," he wrote in his statement. "I regret any disappointment that I may have caused you. To those following my journey and praying for me to return to football, I want to do nothing more than make you proud of me on and off the field."

Those words may indicate more a hope than an expectation of reuniting with the Hokies, and the nature of the charges - Hunter is alleged to have placed his hands on the throat of his then-girlfriend after a verbal dispute - may make it difficult to find his way back at Virginia Tech.

Hunter, a onetime top-50 recruit from Chesapeake (Va.) Indian River, signed with VT in 2017. He made minimal contributions as a true freshman before opting to redshirt as a sophomore to ease the difficulty of adapting to college ball. He returned to the field in 2019, but again played in mostly a depth role. The alleged offense took place in September as the ACC waited to resume its coronavirus-delayed 2020 season.

Nonetheless, certainly the university and athletics communities will be rooting for his success, even if it's not donning the Orange and Maroon (and even if it's not on a football field again).

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3ZpcmdpbmlhdGVjaC5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3MvZGV2b24taHVudGVyLWFjY2VwdHMtcGxlYS1kZWFsLWhv cGVzLWZvci1yZXR1cm4tdG8taG9raWVzIgogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigp IHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0 IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlw dCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2 ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRo ZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNv bS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZv cmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxp bWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2Mx PTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnZpcmdpbmlhdGVjaC5y aXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmRldm9uLWh1bnRlci1hY2NlcHRzLXBsZWEt ZGVhbC1ob3Blcy1mb3ItcmV0dXJuLXRvLWhva2llcyZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTY5 JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBF bmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==