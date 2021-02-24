HokieHaven - Devin Farrell rises to No. 19 dual-threat QB

The Hokies' foresight has also been vindicated by the latest update to the Class of 2022 Rivals position rankings. After previously being unranked, Farrell is now the No. 19 dual-threat quarterback in the country.

Though still unranked within the state of Georgia, Farrell's talent has been recognized by the Rivals.com national recruiting analysts in the same way it was by the VT coaching staff.

Farrell is also a teammate of a number of Hokie targets, including Class of 2022 offensive linemen Mo Clipper and Gilles Tchio. A Peach State package deal would be a very nice haul for VT if they're able to convince Farrell's teammates to join him as Hokies.

While he's moved up in the dual-threat QB rankings, Farrell also has the athleticism and versatility to end up at another position should it not work out as a signal-caller in Blacksburg. The Hokies are continuing to recruit other quarterbacks, and likely need to land at least two - including a positionally-versatile guy - in the Class of 2022.