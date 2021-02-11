HokieHaven - Devin Farrell is a Hokie!

A week after receiving his offer form Virginia Tech, Devin Farrell has accepted it. He became the first member of the 2022 class today.

The 6-0, 190-pound quarterback/athlete is a three-star unranked at his position or within the state of Georgia.

As a junior, he completed 125/198 passes (63.1%) for 1812 yards - 9.2 per attempt - with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions. He added 102 carries for 553 yards (5.4 per carry) and another five touchdowns. He led Milton to an 11-1 record and a trip to the Georgia 7A (second-largest division) state quarterfinals. The Hokies have also offered a number of his teammates in recent days, and his pledge could be the first piece of building a pipeline at one of Metro Atlanta's strongest programs.

His first pledge in the class brings it to a many-way tie for No. 43 nationally in the Rivals.com team ranks.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Farrell's commitment.