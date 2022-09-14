Virginia Tech hosted a number of top seniors and juniors Saturday evening, but a Class of 2025 prospect was among the headliners. Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal cornerback Terrance "Deuce" Edwards made his fourth trip of 2022 to Blacksburg to see the Orange and Maroon beat Boston College 27-10.

"Man I love VT," he said. "This was actually my fourth time there: I went for spring game, camp, then Hokie Fest when I got the offer. So it was a must to come see the first home game."