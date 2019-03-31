Desmond Evans has South Carolina firmly in mix after latest trip
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Sanford (North Carolina) Lee County defensive end Desmond Evans has been a long-time target of Will Muschamp and the South Carolina staff.
The 6-foot-6, 240-pounder has been on campus numerous times already and was back in town on Saturday making another visit to Columbia.
