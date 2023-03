The 6-3, 200-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 30 rising senior in the Tar Heel State. He picked the Orange and Maroon after visiting Blacksburg for spring practice today.

Two days, two commits. Virginia Tech has picked up a pledge from Mount Airy (N.C.) 2024 defensive end Deric Dandy.

Dandy has visited campus several times over the course of his recruitment, and went on today's visit along with high school teammate Tyler Mason, a fellow Class of 2024 prospect with an offer from the Orange and Maroon. Dandy joins four-star quarterback Davi Belfort in the Hokies' class, which has gone from zero to two pledges in under 24 hours.

Last Fall, Dandy helped lead Mount Airy High to a 1A State championship, notching 95 total tackles (33 for loss with 6.5 sacks), hurrying the opposing quarterback 33 times, breaking up three passes and forcing two fumbles.

