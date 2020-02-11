A product of Houston (Texas) North Shore, Davis climbed five positions from No. 175 to No. 170 overall. .The position rankings will be updated later in the week, but for the time being he is the No. 6 dual-threat quarterback in the class.

Virginia Tech's quarterback of the future got a boost with the release of the Rivals250 for the Class of 2021 today.

The 5-11, 190-pound Davis committed to Virginia Tech over Arkansas, Florida State, Nebraska, Texas A&M, and several other programs in November. From there, he proceeded to lead North Shore to a state title in Texas's second-largest division. Davis completed 142/227 passes (62.6 percent) for 2547 yards (11.2 per attempt) and 31 touchdowns with just five interceptions. He ran 140 times for 1412 yards (10.1 per rush) and 22 more scores while leading North Shore to a 14-1 record.

He's not only a massive piece for the class because of his talent, but also because he's taken it upon himself to be a recruiter for the class, including being a major boost to the #TX2VT movement, encouraging his fellow Lone star State natives to take a look at Virginia Tech Thanks in part to his efforts, the Orange and Maroon were able to ink Houston-area defensive ends Alec Bryant and Robert Wooten in the 2020 class, as well.

Virginia Tech is in the mix for a number of other members of the 2021 Rivals250, and will have to do a better job closing on them than was the case in 2020 (where they landed zero top-250 players) in this group.