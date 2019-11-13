The 5-11, 190-pound dual threatr from Houston (Texas) North Shore is the highest-ranked commit for the Hokies since the Doug Nester in the 2019 class, but could end up ranked even higher than Nester was.

A HUGE piece of Virginia Tech's 2021 class is in. Rivals250 quarterback Dematrius Davis is a Hokie.

Davis had led his Houston-area power program to a 9-1 record during his junior season, and could help the Hokies finally begin to establish the foothold in Texas that they've been working toward for some time.

