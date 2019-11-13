News More News
Dematrius Davis is a Hokie

A HUGE piece of Virginia Tech's 2021 class is in. Rivals250 quarterback Dematrius Davis is a Hokie.

The 5-11, 190-pound dual threatr from Houston (Texas) North Shore is the highest-ranked commit for the Hokies since the Doug Nester in the 2019 class, but could end up ranked even higher than Nester was.

Davis had led his Houston-area power program to a 9-1 record during his junior season, and could help the Hokies finally begin to establish the foothold in Texas that they've been working toward for some time.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Davis's commitment.

