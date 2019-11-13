THE SITUATION

One of the top 2021 quarterbacks in Texas and nationally is off the board. Rivals250 signal-caller Dematrius Davis went public with his commitment to Virginia Tech on Wednesday evening, unveiling his highly-anticipated decision right on schedule to shift his attention from recruiting to North Shore's (Texas) quest to repeating as Texas Class 6A state champions. Davis selected the Hokies after a visit to Blacksburg over the weekend. His other top schools were Nebraska, Baylor, LSU and Texas A&M. The Hokies have been courting the four-star dual-threat since last summer and sealed the deal after Davis made a return visit to campus for last weekend's game against Wake Forest. Davis silently committed to Virginia Tech about two weeks before this visit but went public after conversations with Justin Fuentes, Brad Cornelsen and Beau Davidson. Davis is the No. 166-ranked prospect in the Class of 2021 and the No. 4-ranked dual-threat in the country. He sits at No. 27 overall in the Lone Star State.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"It's the place I felt I could be most successful at. I went and committed, knowing other options were great, but Virginia Tech is where I felt the success is most likely." "They let me know I'm the 2021 priority, that I'm further up (on the board) than any other position. Obviously, the quarterback is the main position and they let me know every day I'm the guy they want. I went to the game and looked at the roster and checked out the grades of the other quarterbacks and how they were playing, and I felt like this was the place." "This weekend was great. They made me feel at home with all they did to make me feel at home. They did everything they had to." "I knew I wanted to commit before the end of the regular season to focus on the playoffs. It wasn't easy and it was a hard decision. There were moments where I wanted to go to Texas A&M, I wanted to go to Baylor, I wanted to go to LSU, so there were a lot of moments I wanted to go to places like that, but when it came down to thinking about my future, Virginia Tech was the answer." "They let me know they run the same plays as we do (at North Shore), the same offense and the same stuff. There was nothing they needed to do or say. Since last summer, I've been comfortable with it (Virginia Tech)."

RIVALS REACTION