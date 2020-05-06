If you aren't yet a HokieHaven subscriber, join today and GET FREE GEAR by clicking here . Join our community!

Davis initially pledged to the Hokies in November after multiple visits to Blacksburg. The 5-11, 190-pounder was the top player in VT's class, coming in No. 23 in the Lone Star State, No. 5 at the dual-threat QB position, and No. 170 overall in the country. Davis completed 142/227 passes (62.6 percent) for 2547 yards (11.2 per attempt) and 31 touchdowns with just five interceptions while leading North Shore to a state title. He ran 140 times for 1412 yards (10.1 per rush) and 22 more scores in the campaign.

Davis had been a key cog in the #TX2VT campaign that the coaching staff has focused on trying to implement, and his influence played a major role in the pledge of fellow commit Latrell Neville - who may be one to watch going forward with Davis no longer in the fold.

With no quarterback in the class - after passing on the position in the 2020 class, partially because Davis's commitment meant there wasn't a strong need in the group before his - it may be back to square one for Virginia Tech at the position. Re-evaluating previous targets and broadening the net to include new ones will both be important activities going forward.

The Hokies are now down to five total commitments in the class, and have dropped to the No. 53 group nationally.

