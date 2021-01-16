HokieHaven - Daylen Everette names a top 12 that includes the Hokies

Daylen Everette names a top 12 that includes the Hokies
Virginia Tech remains in the hunt for a top 2022 defensive back. Virginia native Daylen Everette has narrowed his list to 12.
Top 12 🙏🏽— Daylen Everette (@DaylenEverette) January 16, 2021
#ALLIN 🐅 #GoHokies 🦃 #GoGators 🐊 #GoNoles 🍢#GoDawgs 🐶 #ScoDucks #WeAre 🦁 #RollTide 🐘 #GoHoos 🔶🔷#OUDNA 🔴 #BOOMERSOONER #GBO🟠 🍊 #UNC #RUDEBOYZ #TARHEELNATION 🐏💙 pic.twitter.com/tcI5n31Ulu
Everette attended Norfolk (Va.) Norview before moving to IMG Academy to further his football career. Heading to the national powerhouse has helped him develop into a major prospect for programs from coast to cost, but those joining VT on his list of finalists include Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, and Virginia.
