Dawain Lofton down to eight, including Hokies
Virginia Tech's push into Texas may have hit some speedbumps lately, but Fort Worth North Side wideout Dawain Lofton still counts the Orange and Maroon among his top options.
The three-star prospect narrows his list of suitors to eight, and Virginia Tech makes the cut.
Blessed to say these are my Top 8 schools....👏🏽— Dawain Lofton (@DawainL) June 1, 2020
(Not in Order) pic.twitter.com/NkG1iN3P3y
