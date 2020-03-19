Likely the final piece of Virginia Tech's 2020 recruiting class is in: Baltimore Mt. Zion Prep 2020 forward David N'Guessan has committed.

If you aren't yet a HokieHaven subscriber, join today and GET FREE GEAR by clicking here . Join our community!

The 6-8, 195-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 37 power forward in the nation. He becomes the third member of Virginia Tech's 2020 class, joining guard Joe Bamisile and wing Darius Maddox, both four-star prospects.

Bamisile adds much-needed height and length to Virginia Tech, which loses wing Landers Nolley, one of just a few scholarship players taller than 6-6, from the 2019-20 roster heading into Mike Young's second campaign in Blacksburg. N'Guessan should have the opportunity to start as a depth player behind posts PJ Horne (himself generously listed at 6-6), John Ojiako, and Wofford transfer Keve Aluma, but develop into a major contributor over the course of his freshman season.

• See his highlights against top prep school Brewster Academy.

• Chat about his commitment with fellow Hokie fans on our premium message board, The Gobbler.

Stay tuned for much more to come on N'Guessan's commitment!