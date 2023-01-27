Virginia Tech's spring game is on its way. The Hokies will take to Lane Stadium at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. Additional details will be release by the Virginia Tech athletic department when they are finalized.

The Orange and Maroon enter their second spring under head coach Brent Pry and his assistants, on the heels of a disappointing 3-8 campaign. With a remade roster that sees only a handful of contributors departed, and plenty of key additions via the recruiting process and the Transfer Portal, the spring game should be the fans' first chance to see the team in action. Stay tuned to Hokie Haven for plenty of preview material before and during spring practices to prepare for the event!