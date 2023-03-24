A second Virginia Tech wing is in the NCAA Transfer Portal. junior Darius Maddox will look for a new home for his final season of eligibility.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Initially a four-star and Rivals150 prospect out of Oak Hill Academy, Maddox scored 408 points in his three years. He added 134 total rebounds and 34 assists.

His departure seemed inevitable after he missed the second half of the season. He left the Jan. 23 win over Duke with injury and missed the subsequent game, then sat the rest of the year with a family issue (that his mother has indicated was a health problem for his father). While the existence of a legitimate family issue clears up some of his absence, a fresh start is nonetheless not a surprise in the end.

He is the second player with remaining eligibility to announce a departure for the Transfer Portal since the conclusion of the season, joining freshman Darren Buchanan - who did not see game time this year. Given that the Hokies graduate both Justyn Mutts and Hunter Cattoor (as well as Grant Basile, who has indicated he'd like to take advantage of the Covid year if possible), there will be a roster rebuild on the way.

Freshmen Rodney Rice and MJ Collins played extensively (in Rice's case, when healthy) this season, while center Patrick Wessler redshirted due to a preseason injury. The Hokies have a solid young base, and a pair of three-star prospects arriving as freshmen in the Fall. However, adding depth may require a trip to the receiving end of the Transfer Portal.