Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

The 6-1, 178-pounder is the second Golden Flash to pick up an opportunity from the Hokies, with cornerback Montre Miller also on the board. Having both players visit together could boost VT's chances with each. He has two years to play two at his next program.

A two-star out of the Pittsburgh are in the Class of 2019, Cephas picked Kent over several other MAC programs and some FCS squads. Cephas got three games of action before redshirting as a freshman, and in his four years on the field with the Golden Flashes, he caught 145 passes for 2139 yards (14.8 per catch) and 12 touchdowns.

With options coast to coast - he's visiting Penn State this weekend, while a number of national powers like Notre Dame and Oklahoma are on the list along with fallen powers like UCLA - his recruitment is an uphill battle for the Hokies' coaching staff.