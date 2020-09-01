 HokieHaven - Dallan Hayden names top seven
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-01 09:20:00 -0500') }} football

Dallan Hayden names top seven

Tim Sullivan
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers Class of 2022 athlete Dallan Hayden has deep SEC bloodlines. His father, Aaron, played in the NFL after graduation from the University of Tennessee, while older brother Chase plays at the University of Arkansas.

It should come as no surprise that Hayden's narrowed list has an SEC flavor to it. However, he's not exclusively focused on schools in the conference.

