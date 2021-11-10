Daiquan White building bonds with Virginia Tech

College Park (Ga.) Creekside 2023 cornerback Daiquan White camped at Virginia Tech over the Summer. He picked up an offer from the Orange and Maroon way back in January 2020 - before the seemingly-interminable emergency Dead Period - and wanted to see what Blacksburg was like with his own eyes.

With a strong camp performance, he managed to catch the eye of the coaching staff once more. They let him know that they wanted him back in town, and this time for a game experience. He made that trip for the Hokies' headliner, the night matchup against Notre Dame in October.