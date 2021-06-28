Daequan Wright is a Hokie!

As teased earlier today on our premium message board, The Hokies have commitment No. 13 in the class.

A 6-4, 222-pounder out of Central Georgia, Wright caught 52 passes for 524 yards (10.1 per grab) and six touchdowns as a junior. Although unranked, his film will get a review now that he's made his choice, and Wright will likely become a high-end two-star or low-end three-star prospect.

Initially offered in April, Wright quietly made his way to Blacksburg for a visit over the weekend. He picked the Hokies over Georgia Tech - where he took a trip earlier in the month.

