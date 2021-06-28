Family atmosphere led Daequan Wright to VT

When Virginia Tech offered Perry (Ga.) 2022 wide receiver Daequan Wright in April, the news flew under the radar. The 6-4, 222-pounder had offers from a number of mid-major programs, but this was a new level.

An official visit to Georgia Tech the first weekend of June netted him an offer from the Yellow Jackets. But a trip to Blacksburg last weekend, helped the unranked receiver see everything that he needed before being ready to pull the trigger.