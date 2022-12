Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

In his two on-field years at NSU, Felton caught 67 passes for 1065 yards (15.9 per grab) and nine touchdowns. He played one game in the 2019 season because redshirting, and Norfolk State sat out the spring season that some FCS programs played to account for the canceled year in 2020. After four years in college, he's a grad-transfer with two years to play at his destination.

A 757 kid through and through - he attended Churchland High School before sticking in the area at Norfolk State - he'll help VT rebuild the connections to the talent-rich region over the years. He has two years to play two (should he take advantage of the eligibility freeze of 2020).