Covid protocols postpone Hokies at UNC

The Hokies' program is in ACC-mandated protocols relating to testing and tracing during the coronavirus pandemic. Under the league's policies, the game will be rescheduled at a later date, if possible. With the postponement, the Orange and Maroon is next schedule to play Saturday at home against Pittsburgh. However, depending upon the timeline of when the team entered virus protocols, it may ultimately prove necessary to postpone that game, as well.

In their third season under head coach Mike Young, the Hokies are 8-5, but off to an 0-2 start in league play, falling at home to Wake Forest and on the road at Duke in the ACC.