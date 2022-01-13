 HokieHaven - Cornell grad transfer Hunter Nourzad sets visits
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-13 09:14:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Cornell grad transfer Hunter Nourzad sets visits

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech's 2022 roster continues to build, and a transfer offensive lineman remains an option.

Cornell graduate transfer Hunter Nourzad, who was All-Ivy this Fall, will take an official visit to Blacksburg at the end of the month.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}