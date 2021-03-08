 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies 2022 recruiting hotboard: Linebacker
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-08 10:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies 2022 recruiting hotboard: Linebacker

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

With a new linebackers coach in Blacksburg, there's fortunately continuity in the recruiting effort.

Who are VT's targets, and what's the latest on each?

Linebacker

In the fold: 0

Needs and notes: 1-2. The Hokies added tons of talent in the 2021 class - albeit many of those players still in developmental stages - and focusing on fit and quality over sheer quantity is the priority here.

Changes: Added Coleman Bryson, Trevion Williams, Quavian Carter (new offers). Removed Ty Kana (USC) and Trevell Johnson (Texas)

Targets:

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}