Clipper has Vols high on his list after official visit

Georgia offensive lineman Mo’ Clipper had been on Tennessee’s campus before his official visit this weekend. Clipper was in Knoxville for the orange and white spring game, but due to the dead period didn’t get to experience Josh Heupel’s program.

He did this weekend and left impressed.

“Definitely the people,” Clipper said of what stood out. “When I got there it was a warm welcome from the assistants to the head coach. Really everyone in the program treated you like family.”

Clipper, who has visited Louisville and Virginia Tech officially, said he his goal in Knoxville was to get a feel for things.

“I really just wanted to see the environment and get the vibe of how things were on campus. It was really like a family. Tennessee has a real at home vibe.”

Clipper has plans to make a decision next month and the Vols seem to have positioned themselves well coming out of his weekend trip.

“Tennessee is definitely at the top of the list,” the 6-4, 305 pound Clipper said “I’m hoping to make a decision sometime in July. I want to be done with my recruitment before my senior season. I want to focus on things with my team.”

Clipper said in addition to the three schools he’s officially visited, he’s considering Georgia and Alabama and he knows what he’s looking for in his college home.

“I’m looking for somewhere that can develop me to the fullest and try to get me to the next level which is my dream. And I want somewhere that I feel like I am at home, because I’m going to be there for four years.”