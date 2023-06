Virginia Tech's first official visit weekend of the Summer was a success, netting two new Hokies, including 2024 safety Quentin Reddish.

The 6-3, 185-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 26 rising senior in the state of North Carolina, where he attends Charlotte's Independence High School. But what does his pledge mean for the future of the Class of 2024 - and the Hokies' team?