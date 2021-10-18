Class impact: Malachi Madison to VT
Virginia Tech added yet another in-state commitment with a pledge from Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale defensive tackle Malachi Madison last week.
The 6-3, 290-pound three-star picked the Orange and Maroon over Mississippi State and UCF Thursday afternoon. But what does his commitment mean for the future of the VT recruiting class and the program as a whole?
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
The class
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news