HokieHaven - Class impact: Jalen Stroman

Virginia Tech fans certainly won't be surprised if Jalen Stroman outperforms a three-star rating: after all, his brother followed that script in Blacksburg.



A 6-2, 195-pounder ranked the No. 18 player in the Commonwealth and the No. 42 safety prospect in the nation, Stroman will try to do exactly as Greg did with the Hokies, putting together a solid career that gives him a chance at an NFL future.

What impact will his commitment have on Virginia Tech and the rest of the 2021 recruiting class?