Last night, the Hokies picked up an important commitment - and one that will likely be the literal biggest in the 2025 class.

Christiansburg (Va.) offensive lineman Carter Stallard stands 6-8, 310 pounds. The 5.6 three-star is ranked the No. 18 rising senior in Virginia.

But what does his commitment mean to the future of the 2025 class - and the Hokies' program in the long-term?