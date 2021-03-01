Class impact: Braelin Moore to VT
Virginia Tech added a major piece to its recruiting Class of 2022 over the weekend in the form of Bethlehem (Pa.) Freedom offensive lineman Braelin Moore.The 6-3, 295-pounder is a three-star unrank...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news