For the first time since mid-October, there's a new Hokie in the fold. Powell (Tenn.) 2023 wideout Ayden Greene committed at the conclusion of his official visit.

The 6-1, 166-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 17 senior in the Volunteer State and No. 65 wide receiver nationally. But what does his pledge mean for he future of the Hokies' recruiting class and program?