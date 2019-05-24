The 5-9, 170-pounder picked VT over Pitt, Tennessee, and several mid-major programs in a ceremony at Maury High School this afternoon.

Beasley can play running back or slot receiver at the next level, and the Hokies have a need at either position - and could still land another running back commitment to fill out the depth chart. He ran for 1,778 yards and 19 touchdowns on 147 carries (12.10 per carry) as a junior, and also caught 18 passes for 424 yards (23.56 per reception) and another four scores.

Position coach and primary 757 area recruit Zohn Burden was his primary contact with the Hokies' staff during his recruiting process. Landing a player like Beasley could help re-establish Virginia Tech's reputation as the team to beat in the Tidewater. While he isn't the most-coveted 2020 prospect from the area, his high school has produced impressive talent lately, and he's close with several players from the area.

With his commitment, Virginia Tech's 2020 class climbs from 65th nationally into a tie for 55th in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

