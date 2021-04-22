HokieHaven - Christian Winborne focused on improving his game

“It’s been a blessing. Harvard, Yale, UPenn, Seton Hall , Virginia Tech , Northwestern , Nebraska , LSU , UMass along with a few others. Contact has been pretty consistent during this time. We are both building that player/coach relationship during our calls.”

“I would describe my game as a PG who can score. I love to get my guys involved in the game along with scoring when needed. Also, I would say that the things I do best is compete on both ends and score on all three levels. As far as player comparison, I was recently told I play like Jason Williams from Duke .”

Harvard: “Everyone knows what Harvard brings as an academic institution, but they have a basketball tradition that began with head coach Tommy Amaker and his staff. In addition, they want me to come in and be me. The coaching staff said that I fit well in their style of play because I can see the floor, put pressure on other team’s backcourt, and make plays for my teammates as well as myself.”

Virginia Tech: “VTech really likes how I compete and how I get to my spots. Coach Frazier knows how Baltimore guards are and he loves the mental and physical toughness that we bring. Furthermore, since a lot of schools run some type of ball screen action, they like how I read and react in those scenarios. I do my best, not to let guys speed me up. Moreover, they like the pace that I play and the fact that I’m not a volume shooter. I have really been working on my efficiency lately.”

Yale: “Yale is another high academic institution that believes I can come in and contribute, due to my mid-range and shot-making abilities. They see me as a guy that can get teammates involved as well as fit into their system of play. Also, coach Jones told me that he likes 'tough minded guards' such as myself.”

Seton Hall: ”Seton Hall sees me as a guy that can come in and play in their guard-based system. Assistant coach Tony Skinn let me know that the shots I currently take can translate to what they would be teaching me. Also, he loves the fact that I compete on both ends of the court and how I’m able to read and react in ball-screen scenarios. Furthermore, guard development is something that they stressed to me.”

Nebraska: “Head coach Fred Hoiberg and assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih like how I fit into their offense. They like how I read ball screens and that if my defender goes under the screen, I can knock down the shot. They also like how tough I play. They have watched how I respond when things are tough, and they like that I don’t get rattled easily. They also like how hard I work, and both ends of the floor. In addition, they stressed that shot making in college is a must, and they feel like I have the tools to help in that.”

Penn: “UPenn is another high academic institution in the Ivy League believes in my abilities. They see me as a guy that can fit into their system as well as contribute to scoring. Furthermore, they also see me as someone who can move the ball in their quick offense. Also, head coach Steve Donahue loves the fact that I can play both sides of the ball and really get into players while playing defense.”

LSU: "They like the fact that I’m athletic with a mid-range and perimeter game. Also, getting to the basket is something that I hope to improve upon this year."

Northwestern: "Northwestern likes the toughness and pace that I play at. Head coach Chris Collins wants to play fast, and I am always looking to advance the ball and push the issue. Also, shot making is something that he likes about me as well. Along with the fact that I can space the floor and am a willing passer that really likes to get teammates going."