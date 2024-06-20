The Hokies continue to build their 2025 class, and they continue to do it on home turf. Ashburn (Va.) Stone Bridge defensive tackle Christian Evans is the latest to pick the Orange and Maroon.

The 6-3, 280-pounder becomes the seventh overall commitment in the class, and the sixth from the Commonwealth (only Texas QB Kelden Ryan hails from outside Virginia). He's also the highest-ranked member of the class, a four-star and the No. 18 defensive tackle nationally, only Brett Clatterbaugh joins him in the four-star ranks thus far, but Evans's No. 4 in-state rank is a couple spots ahead of his future teammate's.

With his commitment, VT's class rises from a several-way tie for the No. 65 group in the country to a lone hold on No. 61. Florida State is the only team ranked ahead of VT that has fewer commitments, so there's upside as the class continues to fill out.

• See the Virginia Tech recruiting class and Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings with Evans in the fold.

• What will he bring on the field? Take a look at his junior highlight reel to find out.

• Talk about his commitment and all things Hokies and recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Evans's commitment.