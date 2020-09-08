HokieHaven - Chris Adams names favorites, sets decision date

Chris Adams names favorites, sets decision date
Virginia Tech won't have to wait long to find out its fate with one of the top remaining targets on the board.
Hagerstown (Md.) South 2021 offensive lineman Chris Adams has narrowed his list to six schools, and will be announcing his commitment in barely over a month.
Officially committing on my birthday just want to give a thanks to everyone who supported me through this process and to every coach that gave me a opportunity to play football at their school. @CoachShanahan_ @VanceVice @RickyRahne @coachbenalbert @Coach_J_Rod @CoachRenoFerri pic.twitter.com/9Z9ziX7mmS— christopher adams (@Chris_Adams132) September 8, 2020
