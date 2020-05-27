HokieHaven - Chance Black is a Hokie!

Virginia Tech has commitment No. 8 in the 2021 class: Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman running back Chance Black is in.

The No. 17 player in the Palmetto State, Black is ranked as a wide receiver thanks to his pass-catching skills, but he mostly puts those on display from the tailback position in high school, and that's where the VT coaching staff sees him lining up at the next level.

Black carried the ball 166 times for 1067 yards (6.4 per carry) and 11 touchdowns as a junior in 2019. He also caught 20 passes for 371 yards (18.5 per grab) and another five scores. He helped lead Dorman to a 14-1 record and South Carolina's 5A state title game, where his team lost in overtime.

Black is a former teammate of wide receiver Jacoby Pinckney, who redshirted at Virginia Tech this Fall, but will transfer to Appalachian State in search of greater opportunity to see the field. While Pinckney is departing Blacksburg, his positive reviews of the VT program played a large role in Black's early interest in donning the Orange and Maroon in college.

He is the Hokies' eighth commitment, and his pledge bumps the team to a tie for No. 49 in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings, up five spots.

