HokieHaven - From the film room: Chance Black

Virginia Tech's recruiting class is up to eight commitments. Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman three-star Chance Black is a high school running back ranked as a wide receiver by Rivals.com.

He's the No. 17 player in South Carolina in the class, but doesn't have a positional ranking. What's his best position, and what are the strengths of his game that could see him move on up? We go to the film to find out.