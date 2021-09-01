Chamarri Conner to wear No. 25 against North Carolina

One of the Hokies' newer traditions returns for the 2021 season: one player will wear No. 25 in honor of Frank Beamer each week. For the season-opening game against North Carolina, that honor goes to senior linebacker.safety hybrid Chamarri Conner.

The 6-0, 205-pounder has been one of the Hokies' most important players his entire time in Blacksburg, going from an often-used backup as a true freshman to a starter in each of the past two years. He was among the top-graded players in the nation according to Pro Football Focus in 2020. His first time wearing the Beamer No. 25 also came against North Carolina, Oct. 13 of his freshman year in 2018. He did not accrue any statistics in the Hokies' 22-19 victory.