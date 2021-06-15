Chamarri Conner named to Lott IMPACT watchlist

Watchlist season is here! The annual rite of passage prior to the college football season is upon us. With the (still-distant) approach of the 2021 regular season in our sights, we begin to see postseason awards name their players to keep an eye on.

Conner, a 6-0, 211-pounder from Jacksonville, Fla., has played as a hybrid OLB/nickel in the Hokies' base 4-2-5 in his three years in Blacksburg thus far. He has started 24 of the 37 games he's played in Orange and Maroon, including every contest in the past two years (one of very few defenders to not miss any time in the COVID- and injury-plagued 2020 season).

He has 162 total tackles - 13.5 for loss with 5.5 sacks - and has picked off three passes and broken up 12 more defensively. Most importantly, he's been the linchpin that makes the system go, and when he's been on the field, has graded out among the highest Hokie defenders.

Other ACC players on the watchlist include Clemson's Andrew Booth and Nolan Turner, Duke's Shaka Heywad, Bubba Bolden of Miami, Pitt's Deslin Alexander, UVa's Nick Jackson and Wake's Nick Anderson.

The award is given annually to the best defensive player who embodies the Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity acronym each season. A Hokie has yet to win the trophy in its 17 years of existence.