King had seven total three-pointers to contribute to the team’s overall record-breaking 17 total threes made at home.

After losing to LSU, Virginia Tech Hokies women's basketball head coach Kenny Brooks commented that he expected returning player Cayla King to step it up. Well, she certainly did just that in her performance against Long Island University.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

“I think for us to be good, I have to keep shooting," King said. "I can’t stop even if I’m not having a good shooting game."

King's outstanding performance did not go unnoticed by Brooks.

“Her mentality was so much better," he explained. "She and I didn’t talk much after the LSU game. What she did tonight, that was all her. There was no pep talk, just an understanding of what I needed from her."

However, King was not the only Hokie stepping up, six players had double figures in points against Long Island. Namely, Carys Baker had a total of 18 points and four three-point baskets including scoring the Hokies’ record-breaking seventeenth three-point shot.

Needless to say, the Virginia Tech women looked a lot different on the court competing with the Sharks than they did on Thursday against LSU.

“Of course the opponent has something to do with it, LSU and LIU are two different teams. But, we can’t control who we are playing, we can only control what we do. So, from this point on, we’re just focusing on ourselves, no matter who we’re playing,” King explained.

During the downtime between games, senior point guard Georgia Amoore noted that the team primarily focused on pushing, transitioning, and being aggressive on defense to prepare for the rest of the season.

“It’s been a long time since our last outing, so we had a lot of time to think about a lot of different things and to figure out what’s needed from this group," Brooks said. "I challenged a lot of the kids throughout the week and I thought we got some positive responses. Still not perfect by any stretch of the imagination, but I thought we did a good job of some of the things we really wanted to do."

The Hokies will have three more non-conference games before they begin ACC play.

“Going forward we want to continue building off the success that we’re having," Brook said. "Every game is an opportunity for us to grow. Mainly I have been stressing to them ‘Don’t play the scoreboard, play the possession’ and we have to learn how to have that mentality."

Next on the Hokies’ schedule, Virginia Tech will face Radford on Sunday at Cassell Coliseum at 2 PM.