After their star point guard went down on Thursday, the Hokies struggled to maintain their lead and ultimately lost to unranked Duke. The Orange and Maroon had a very different reaction on Sunday when another star went down. With five minutes left to play, Cayla King got tripped up by a Clemson player and fell to the floor. King was carried off the court with an apparent knee injury and did not return to play. King was able to return to the sideline without assistance walking, but it is still unclear how serious the injury is and how quickly King will be able to return to play. However, in the final five minutes of play, the Lady Hokies accumulated 12 points for a final win of 74-62.

Cayla King photo from file (USA Today Sports images)

Georgia Amoore was also absent from the lineup. During Thursday’s matchup against Duke, Amoore took an elbow to the head and had to leave the game early. Amoore is currently on day-to-day status with a head injury. King played a big role in Virginia Tech’s win over Clemson as she took over the role of point guard in Amoore’s absence. King had a total of nine points and eight assists. Elizabeth Kitley was the main driver of the Hokies’ performance with 15 field goals and a total of 31 points. However, one of the most impressive performances came from recent transfer Matilda Ekh. Ekh had a buzzer-beater moment that changed the trajectory of the game. Things looked dicey for Virginia Tech during the second quarter. With 5:08 minutes left in the quarter, Dayshenette Harris secured a two-point lead for Clemson, giving the Tigers their first lead of the game. Clemson and Virginia Tech both fought hard to take control of the game, however, with one minute left in the first half the Hokies were still trailing by one point. In the final second of the first half, Ekh sank a three-pointer to regain the lead for Virginia Tech as they entered the second half of the game. Going into the second half, Virginia Tech was able to maintain a dominant position and secured a much-needed win following their back-to-back losses. Virginia Tech will take on Georgia Tech on Thursday at 6:00 pm.