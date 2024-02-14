Cattoor's 20 leads VT over Florida State
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Hunter Cattoor scored a season-high 20 points, Lynn Kidd added 12 points and matched a career best with 15 rebounds, and Virginia Tech never trailed in the second half and beat Florida State 83-75 on Tuesday night.
Sean Pedulla made 14 of 16 free throws and finished with 19 points for Virginia Tech (14-10, 6-7 ACC), which ended a three-game skid. Tyler Nickel added 15 points. Cattoor and Nickel combined for seven of the Hokies’ 11 3-pointers.
Jamir Watkins hit three buckets from distance, made 9 of 11 free throws and scored 26 points to lead Florida State (13-11, 7-6). Darin Green Jr. chipped in with 14 points.
Kidd scored on an alley-oop dunk and Nickel hit consecutive 3-pointers as the Hokies opened the second half on a 10-2 run for a 49-41 advantage and led the rest of the way. Cam Corhen made back-to-back dunks to pull Florida State to 52-51 with 12:04 remaining, but the Seminoles didn’t get closer.
It was tied 39-all at halftime. Watkins led the Seminoles with 13 points. Cattoor and Pedulla each scored 11 first-half points for the Hokies.
Florida State, which has lost four of its last five, hosts No. 9 Duke on Saturday. Virginia Tech plays at seventh-ranked North Carolina on Saturday.
