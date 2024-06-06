LAS VEGAS – The 2024 Pangos All-American Camp is in the books and so too are the individual performances that defined it. Today, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy doles out awards celebrating some of the most impressive efforts at the event.

Advertisement

CAMP MVP: Meleek Thomas

Thomas missed day one of camp because of flight cancellations, but his two-day performance was impressive enough to persuade camp organizers to choose him as Pangos All-American MVP. Thomas is as versatile a two-way guard as there is in the 2025 Rivals150, and he proved it again in Las Vegas, impacting games on both ends of the floor as well as on the glass, where he rebounds incredibly positionally. Thomas impacts winning in a number of ways, but his mental engagement in the camp as well as his vocal leadership in the all-star setting also popped off the page. Thomas went for 16 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds in one Monday game, a stat total that was indicative of his larger, two-day performance. Recruitment: Thomas is set to visit UConn on June 19 and Arkansas on June 25. The Huskies and Razorbacks join Pitt, Auburn, Kansas, Miami and Indiana as the programs at the center of his recruitment.

*****

UNDERCLASSMEN MVP: Dylan Mingo

Dylan Mingo

A case could have been made for Mingo as the overall MVP of the camp, as there were few prospects of any age that matched his output and consistency during the three-day camp. The 6-foot-5 Mingo is one of the youngest prospects in the 2026 class and comes equipped with the type of length that provides massive two-way upside. Mingo, who has made great strides as a facilitator over the last year, averaged more than 20 points per game at Pangos and could be headed to five-star status in the next update. Recruitment: Mingo is just a sophomore, which means coaches are not permitted to contact him directly until June 15. That said, he already holds offers from programs such as Missouri, Virginia Tech and Washington.

*****

WELL ROUNDED: Ikenna Alozie

Ikenna Alozie

It’s news to nobody that Alozie is a hyper-elite athlete capable of playing above the rim and shining as a multi-positional defender via lockdown perimeter defense and the ability to rack up an awe-inspiring chase-down block or two. He showed the full bag of his skill at Pangos, however, shining as a 3-point shooter in addition to being a gifted ball-handler capable of taking almost any defender off the bounce and finishing at the rim. Alozie backed up his five-star ranking at Pangos, as he was one of the more consistently dominant players in attendance Recruitment: College coaches are not yet allowed to contact Alozie but will be permitted to do so on June 15. That said, the five-star guard has voiced a desire to visit places such as Kansas, Kansas State, Houston and UCLA down the road.

*****

BRIGHT FUTURE: Christian Collins

Christian Collins

There were few underclassmen at the camp with a higher ceiling than Collins, as the 6-foot-8 forward carries a number of indicators that could turn the heads of NBA general managers down the road. Sure, the 6-foot-8 sophomore needs to add polish and muscle, but his length, massive wingspan and reliable jumper give him some serious building blocks and tantalizing upside. Collins is set to crash the 2026 Rivals150 when the rankings are updated late next week. He projects as a fantastic two-way player and a matchup problem, as he can score from nearly anywhere on the floor. Recruitment: Collins should see his recruitment pick up significantly once college coaches are allowed to contact him on June 15. For now, however, he holds an offer from San Diego.

*****

SNIPER: Robert Moore

Robert Moore

Moore came out of the gates firing and was one of the most effective prospects on the first day of camp. His Pangos debut game saw him knock down five 3-pointers on his way to a 23-point game that saw him go 8-for-13 from the floor. Moore still needs to add polish on the defensive end, but his jumper is pure and he’s become more of a threat off the bounce in the last year. The three star-guard will play the upcoming season at AZ Compass Prep, which should help him collect additional offers. Recruitment: Moore holds offers from Coastal Carolina, Georgia State and a few other mid-major programs. He should see his exposure increase as a senior at Compass Prep, where he will play a true national schedule.

*****

HIGHLIGHT MACHINE: Oswin Erhunmwunse

Oswin Erhunmwunse

A staggering blend of size, elite-level athleticism and burgeoning skill, Erhunmwunse is the kind of prospect that turns heads in warmups before a game even begins. The 6-foot-10 forward is plenty effective once the first whistle blows, however, and showcased fluidity and a good basketball IQ at Pangos. At one point, he impressed onlookers with a standstill dunk that saw him stick his elbow through the rim and hang for a few seconds after the finish. Combine that sort of athletic prowess with his knack for shot-blocking and his ability to put the ball on the floor, and you have a recipe for versatility at the college level. There’s almost no doubt that the Providence commit be able to impact Big East games from day one of his freshman season Recruitment: Erhunmwunse is committed to Providence and is mulling a possible reclassification to 2024.

*****

PLEASANT SURPRISE: Darrell Brown Jr.

Darrell Brown Jr.

The bouncy and explosive Brown is just 6-foot-1, but his athleticism allows him to play much bigger than his length. His quick first step devastated defenders at Pangos and allowed him to play himself into the event’s Cream of the Crop Game while being talked about as one of the event's most under-recruited commodities. Brown is more than just a slasher, however, as he showcased a pretty reliable 3-point stroke at Pangos. He’ll need to continue to develop his peripheral skills, especially when it comes to passing and defending, but the 6-foot-1 guard is clearly a gifted three-level scorer that could help a number of college teams. Recruitment: Brown is yet to land a single scholarship offer but that should change following his showing at Pangos.

*****

TWO-SPORT STAR: CJ Ingram

CJ Ingram