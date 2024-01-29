Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Carter Stallard is a Hokie!

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

He's visited at nearly every available opportunity for multiple years, and 2025 offensive lineman Carter Stallard has decided This Is Home.

The 6-8, 310-pound offensive lineman from nearby Christiansburg (Va.) High is a Hokie.

Advertisement

Stallard goes to school just a few minutes away from Blacksburg, and visited for every home game this Fall - and he's already been back multiple times this offseason, as well.

A three-star ranked the No. 18 in-state prospect in the Class of 2025, he becomes the Hokies' second commitment, joining Dallas-area quarterback Kelden Ryan as a future Hokie.

• See the Virginia Tech recruiting class and Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings with Stallard in the fold.

• What will Stallard bring on the field? Find out with a look at his junior highlight reel.

• Chat about his commitment and all things Hokies and recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Stallard's commitment.,

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement