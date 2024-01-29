Carter Stallard is a Hokie!
He's visited at nearly every available opportunity for multiple years, and 2025 offensive lineman Carter Stallard has decided This Is Home.
The 6-8, 310-pound offensive lineman from nearby Christiansburg (Va.) High is a Hokie.
Stallard goes to school just a few minutes away from Blacksburg, and visited for every home game this Fall - and he's already been back multiple times this offseason, as well.
A three-star ranked the No. 18 in-state prospect in the Class of 2025, he becomes the Hokies' second commitment, joining Dallas-area quarterback Kelden Ryan as a future Hokie.
• See the Virginia Tech recruiting class and Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings with Stallard in the fold.
• What will Stallard bring on the field? Find out with a look at his junior highlight reel.
• Chat about his commitment and all things Hokies and recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler.
Stay tuned for much more to come on Stallard's commitment.,
