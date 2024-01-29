The 6-8, 310-pound offensive lineman from nearby Christiansburg (Va.) High is a Hokie.

He's visited at nearly every available opportunity for multiple years, and 2025 offensive lineman Carter Stallard has decided This Is Home.

Stallard goes to school just a few minutes away from Blacksburg, and visited for every home game this Fall - and he's already been back multiple times this offseason, as well.

A three-star ranked the No. 18 in-state prospect in the Class of 2025, he becomes the Hokies' second commitment, joining Dallas-area quarterback Kelden Ryan as a future Hokie.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Stallard's commitment.,