When it comes to high schools that have reputations for both academic and athletic success, Baltimore (Md.) Gilman is an unquestioned standout. It follows logically, then, that top-notch football players from one of the elite academic institutions in the Mid-Atlantic are looking for the total package to continue their careers at the next level.

For Class of 2021 defensive end Mattheus Carroll, that total package was found in Blacksburg, Virginia.