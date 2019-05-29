Carolina RB names finalists and will decide soon
Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth 2020 running back Ahmani Marshall needs to wait no more: a commitment comes Saturday.
The 6-1, 200-pounder has named his finalists and set the decision date.
Join me in the East Forsyth Media Center on Saturday, June 1st at 6 pm as I announce my commitment to one of these great schools. Everyone Is Welcome!! @EFHS_Football @GameofInchesHS pic.twitter.com/JtoxGj6Aah— Ahmani Marshall (@MarshallAhmani) May 28, 2019
