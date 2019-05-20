GREENSBORO — Sophomore point guard Camren Hayes always dreamed of playing in the Josh Level Classic and that came true Saturday night.

Hayes had 10 points and some flashy assists in the run-and-gun game at Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley High. He knew the importance in honoring Josh Level, who died on the basketball court Feb. 19, 2013, from myocarditis, a viral infection like the common cold which affected his heart.