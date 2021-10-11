 HokieHaven - Brycen Sanders enjoys taste of Blacksburg
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-11 20:35:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Brycen Sanders enjoys taste of Blacksburg

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech's coaching staff hosted one of the biggest recruiting weekends of the year over the past few days.

The majority of their attention was on the Class of 2023, with dozens of top junior prospects making their way to campus. Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School offensive lineman Brycen Sanders was one of the key players to make his way to town.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}