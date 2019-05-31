Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Virginia Tech could be down another defensive back soon. Junior defensive back Bryce Watts has entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Watts is not required to leave Virginia Tech as a consequence of entering the portal, but submitting his name to it does allow other schools to contact him with opportunities.

He is believed to be seeking an option closer to home, with a son due to he born in the coming months.

The Toms River, N.J. native picked Virginia Tech in the 2017 recruiting class over options including Boston College, Rutgers, Syracuse, and Villanova. In two years in Blacksburg, he has played in 25 games, including 12 starts last season. He has 24 career tackles and one interception.