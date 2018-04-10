The 6-4, 290-pounder is the No. 242 overall prospect and No. 25 offensive guard nationally, and the No. 3 player in the state of Kentucky. He picked the Hokies over a number of major offers, including Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Wisconsin.

Virginia Tech has added one of the biggest pieces yet to its 2019 recruiting class: four-star offensive lineman Bryan Hudson.

Thank you to everyone who has helped me with this process. I'm truly humbled by the faith shown in me by the 24 schools that have offered. I'm thankful to my parents, my coaches, teammates, family & friends. I've found a HOME where I will further my football and track career... pic.twitter.com/4bt5yGPAsU

Hudson becomes the fifth commitment in Virginia Tech's 2019 class, and second offensive lineman. Along with fellow four-star Jesse Hanson, he provides plenty of star power on the front lines offensively. With his pledge, the Hokies are up to No. 19 nationally in the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings.

Hudson will also participate in track at Virginia Tech - he throws shotput and discus - but will primarily make his home in Lane Stadium.

